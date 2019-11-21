Bulgarian Woman Killed in Madrid

A 69-year-old Bulgarian woman was killed last night at her home in Madrid. She was stabbed to death by her 30-year-old grandson, El País reported.

Police initially said her son was the perpetrator of the crime.

A phone alert was filed around 8:00 pm on Wednesday. The ambulance team who arrived at the scene only noted the death of the woman.

Spanish police officers are working to clarify the causes of the woman's death.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs still has no information on the case.

