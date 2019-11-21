A “Joker” Sequel May Be in the Works

Director Todd Phillips has said that his movie "The Joker" will be a sequel, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The director had a meeting with Warner Bros manager Toby Emmerich. They discussed the possible filming of the second part of the tape.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter he proposed an outsized idea — the rights to develop a portfolio of DC characters' origin stories.

Phillips has sought permission to create new stories with characters in the DC comic universe. According to the newspaper, the director was allowed to shoot another project.

In the new production, the Joker's lead role is again expected to be entrusted to Joaquin Phoenix.

Now, however, Deadline reports that this is false, writing “at this point there are no deals for a sequel, nor even any negotiations”. This is not to say that a sequel will never happen; rather, nothing has been confirmed to date.

Further information will be provided.