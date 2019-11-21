Croatia Will Negotiate with Merkel for Volkswagen Investments

Croatian Economy Minister Darko Horvat said the country's government is likely to discuss the issue of Volkswagen entering Croatia with Chancellor Angela Merkel, MIA reported.

Although the production director of the concern, Andreas Tostmann, has recently said that the company it is not looking for alternative locations, according to Croatia, the government has prepared a proposal for the investment to be made in Croatia.

The government has considered all the requirements of the automotive giant's management and has proposed three potential locations for the new plant that meet the requirements - Varazdin, Ivanic-Grad and Dugo Selo.

