Croatia Will Negotiate with Merkel for Volkswagen Investments

Business | November 21, 2019, Thursday // 13:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Croatia Will Negotiate with Merkel for Volkswagen Investments www.pixabay.com

Croatian Economy Minister Darko Horvat said the country's government is likely to discuss the issue of Volkswagen entering Croatia with Chancellor Angela Merkel, MIA reported.

Although the production director of the concern, Andreas Tostmann, has recently said that the company it is not looking for alternative locations, according to Croatia, the government has prepared a proposal for the investment to be made in Croatia.

The government has considered all the requirements of the automotive giant's management and has proposed three potential locations for the new plant that meet the requirements - Varazdin, Ivanic-Grad and Dugo Selo.

"We are looking for ways for the government to step in to ensure that these three contracts are completed and goods are delivered, and then, after collecting payments, at least a portion of loans could be repaid," the minister said, adding that he had talked with several companies from Austria and Germany which might help.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, Volkswagen, investments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria