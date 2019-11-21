Manfred Weber: Monitoring Mechanism on Bulgaria Must Be Abolished

The constant efforts of PM Boyko Borissov and the Bulgarian people are paying off: for the EPP Group the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Bulgaria should be lifted. We are asking the EP President to write to the EU Commission to support Bulgaria exiting the CVM.

EPP Group Chairman Manfred Weber said this in a post on Twitter written in Bulgarian.

"I thanked Bulgaria's great friend Manfred Weber for his call today to the European Commission on behalf of the EPP Group in the EP for the abolition of monitoring mechanism on Bulgaria," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook. The two spoke during the EPP Congress in Zagreb. They agreed that Donald Tusk is the most suitable candidate for the next EPP president.