Strong Earthquake on the Border between Thailand and Laos

A strong earthquake was reported on the border between Thailand and Laos, AFP reports. The 6.1-magnitude quake was strongly felt in Laos capital - Vientiane in the early hours of the morning.

The epicentrе of the quake was about 220 kilometers northwest of the capital city.

Residents of Vientiane wrote on social media that after the first, powerful earthquake at 6:50 local time, they also felt a second one. The most powerful earthquake was felt even in Bangkok, more than 600 kilometers from the epicentre.

Authorities in Thailand said they would send inspectors to check the condition of temples and monuments in the northern part of the country.

No injuries or property damage were reported.