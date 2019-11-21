Borissov Votes for Mariya Gabriel as EPP Vice-President

November 21, 2019, Thursday
Boyko Borissov cast his vote for Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, who has been nominated for the post of Vice-President of the European People's Party. She is expected to receive a lot of support and take one of the ten positions in the party.
After the vote, the PM left for Bulgaria. The results of the vote will be clear in the early afternoon.
"I endorsed Mariya Gabriel's candidacy for EPP Vice-President - European People's Party. She is extremely fit for the position and I am sure that her qualities will help the party and Europe. ",the Prime Minister wrote  on Facebook.

