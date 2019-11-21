Donald Tusk Is the New President of the European People's Party

Donald Tusk has been elected as the new president of the European People's Party (EPP), politico.eu reported.

His nomination was accepted by 491 in favour and 37 votes against. The vote took place in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

He became the first Eastern European to head the largest political force in the European Union.

Tusk, 62, is a former member of the Polish Solidarity movement. He was Prime Minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014.

On 30 August 2014 he was elected President of the European Council. On December 1, the same year he took office.

Before being elected, he strongly criticized autocrats and populists. "'Under no circumstances, we can give away the sphere of security and order to political populists, manipulators, and autocrats, who lead people to believe that freedom cannot be reconciled with security,' Tusk said

Among the candidates for the EPP Vice-President is Bulgarian Commissioner Maria Gabriel.

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is in Zagreb, wrote earlier on Facebook that "Donald Tusk will be a very good EPP president. He is an exceptional friend of Bulgaria. Donald is a good friend of mine. " He has made great efforts as President of the European Council when diplomacy and consensus were required."