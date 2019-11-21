NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain in Place for Three Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for three Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

The warning is in place for the regions of Haskovo, Smolyan and Kardzhali, where the daily rainfall is expected to reach over 20 l/sq. m in places, even up to 40 - 50 l/sq. m in some mountain areas.

A strong wind from the east will blow along the shore with gusts of 14 - 19 m/s (7-8 Beaufort); waves with force 4 (WMO scale)