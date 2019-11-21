NIMH: Mostly Cloudy and Rainy
November 21, 2019, Thursday
It will be mostly cloudy today. The rain will stop for a while in the western part of the country, but then it will set in again from the south, with more significant rainfall expected in central and eastern Bulgaria, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
A moderate easterly wind, which will increase to strong at times in the east and along the Danube, will bring colder air. Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C. Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the monthly average.
