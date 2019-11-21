NIMH: Mostly Cloudy and Rainy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 21, 2019, Thursday // 11:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Cloudy and Rainy www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly cloudy today. The rain will stop for a while in the western part of the country, but then it will set in again from the south, with more significant rainfall expected in central and eastern Bulgaria, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

A moderate easterly wind, which will increase to strong at times in the east and along the Danube, will bring colder air. Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C. Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the monthly average.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast, cloudy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria