Due to Heavy Rain - Risk of Flooding in Catchment Basin of Mesta River

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has warned of high water levels of the rivers of the West Aegean Sea Basin, more significantly in the catchment basin of the Struma River.

The heavy rain is likely to cause flooding later today and into the evening in the catchment basins of the Mesta River (the Kostena, Tufcha, Nevrokopska rivers) and the Struma (the rivers of Dzherman, Lyava, Novoselska, Bersinska, Grashtitsa, Eleshtnitsa) Tsarna, Rechitsa, Melnishka).