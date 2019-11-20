Both Sections of the TurkStream Pipeline Are Filled with Gas

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be commissioned by the end of 2019, with both legs filled with gas, Daily Sabah reported.

Gazprom announced in a press release that the filling of the pipes marks the last stage before commissioning, which is to carry Russian natural gas under Black Sea waters to Turkey and from there to the European Union and Southeast European countries.

"Activities before the commissioning of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which, according to the schedule, should take place before the end of 2019, are at the final stage," Gazprom said in a statement.

The total pipeline capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Its length is 930 kilometers.

The gas was supplied from the Russian compressor station to Kıyıköy, where the pipes on the Turkish coast exit.

After the pipes came out of the sea, they continued through Turkish territory to the borders of neighbouring European countries.

Earlier, it became clear that Turk Stream could fall under the shock of US Senate Foreign Policy sanctions imposed on individuals and companies building the North Stream 2 pipeline.

The reason for the sanctions is "Europe's energy security issues".