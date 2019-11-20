Xiaomi Adds Earthquake Warning Feature on Smartphones and TVs

Chinese technology company Xiaomi announced on Tuesday that its mobile devices and TVs will now have the capability to warn about earthquakes without the use of third-party applications.

The technology, co-developed by Xiaomi and local Earthquake Research Laboratory, Institute of Care-Life, will use alarms and pop-ups to alert users of smartphones and TVs about earthquakes just seconds before the seismic waves hit.

Embedding such a feature eliminates the need to download the appropriate applications. It also enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of earthquake warnings, Wang Tun, the director of the Institute of Care-Life said at the Xiaomi Annual Developers Conference.

The latest feature is built into the latest version of the MIUI operating system. Xiaomi said it has activated the feature for the earthquake-prone Sichuan Province and plans to expand it elsewhere in the nation soon.

This new feature is part of the company's efforts to promote the Internet of Things (IoT) application.

