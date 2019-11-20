The Construction of the First 8 Stations from the Third Metro Line of Sofia Will Be Completed the Next Month

The construction of the first 8 stations from the third metro line of Sofia will be completed in December, the director of Metropoliten Stoyan Bratoev announced, Trud bg writes. The 8 km route starts from Vladimir Vazov Blvd and will pass through Eagle Bridge, National Palace of Culture and Bulgaria Blvd, reaching Krasno Selo. The stations will be commissioned in the next few months.

"We are at the final stage, there is still a little bit left. By the end of the year, the tests may not be able to finish, but we have to finish construction in December," Bratoev said. The municipality purchased 20 of the vehicles for the line, and subsequently ordered 10 more. The modern trains can be operated without a driver, but this option won't be used. 

"In 2020, Sofia will have a 52 km subway that will serve 500,000 passengers a day." Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said. 

