More than 80% of Russians Consider Themselves Happy

More than 80% of Russians, to varying degrees, consider themselves to be happy, according to a VCIOM poll cited by BGNES.

According to the survey, 81% of Russians "definitely" or "rather" consider themselves happy, and 17% of Russian citizens feel "more likely" or "definitely" unhappy.

It is noted that most of the respondents are happy because they have a family (29%), health and life come second - their own or that of their relatives (22%), third is a good job (13%), as well as the presence of children (12%) and overall life satisfaction (12%).

According to the VCIOM, if the respondents feel unhappy, this is most often due to financial difficulties (15%) as well as poor state of affairs in the country (10%), poor health (5%), low standard of living and delayed salary (5%).

According to the survey, 48% of Russians consider themselves to be equally happy and unhappy among their friends and relatives, 31% said they were happier and 17% said the opposite.

The survey was held on November 15th. 1,600 Russians over the age of 18 were interviewed.