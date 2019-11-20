Nine-Year-Old Laurent Simons Who Has an IQ of 145 Graduated from University

Nine-year-old Laurent Simons of Belgium has an IQ of 145 and will become the world's youngest undergraduate student, Daily Mail reports. The boy is due to graduate next month at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. with a major in Electrical Engineering, having completed the entire training course in just nine months.

Laurent receives invitations from the best universities in the world to pursue his master's degree. "Oxford and Cambridge are also our primary focus," his parents say. The boy is compared to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. Laurent can also speak four languages. He graduated high school when he was eight years old after taking the entire curriculum for 18 months. His grandparents first noticed his unique abilities.

“Laurent’s absorption capacity is very high, which means that everything goes much faster, and we can cover a lot more material in a short span of time,” said Peter Baltus, a professor of integrated electronics at the university who is the boy’s mentor. “It’s been quite special and enjoyable.”

If all goes well and he completes his final project — about a brain-connected electrical chip — he will walk out a graduate in December, The Independent reported.

“Then, I want to study medicine, and do a PhD and make artificial organs,” he said.