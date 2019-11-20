Valery Simeonov Was Elected Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly

NPSB leader Valery Simeonov Valery Simeonov, was elected Deputy Chairman of the 44th National Assembly.

His nomination was accepted by 118 votes in favour, six votes against, and six abstentions, according to FOCUS News Agency.

The draft decision was tabled yesterday by the co-chairs of the United Patriots Groups and was included in Parliament’s agenda for today. The MPs of the MRF Group left the plenary and did not participate in the debate or the vote.

Following the news, dozens of people gathered to protest in front of the National Assembly against the election of Valery Simeonov. Police presence in the area is increased. The traffic is normal.