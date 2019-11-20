National Forum "With Eyes Open for All" under the Auspices of UNICEF Is Held in Sofia

A National Forum named “With Eyes Open for All” is held in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia under the auspices of UNICEF. It is dedicated to the inclusion and empowerment of children, adolescents and young people with different abilities in Bulgaria. The event is held on occasion of the 30th anniversary since the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, BNR reported.

Between 5,000 and 8,000 Bulgarian children need palliative care, but the Bulgarians do not know what this term mean. Palliative medicine is not studied as separate specialty. Palliative care for children is not subject to regulation and no public debate on the need of palliative care was held, a survey of Ida-Foundation for Palliative Care for Children held among doctors, patients and parents regarding the problems of the children with serious illnesses in Bulgaria shows.

The issues related to child suffering and infant death are perceived as private problems of the affected families, not as public problems, which have to be subject to public policies. Three quarters of the surveyed categorically said that the construction of a pediatric hospital in Bulgaria is absolutely necessary