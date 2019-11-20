Greece Shuts Down its Three Largest Migrant Camps

www.pixabay.com

Greece will shut down its largest three migrant camps on islands facing Turkey, and replace them with new facilities, AFP reported, citing officials.

The Greek government said it would close existing, overcrowded camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, and replace them with new closed facilities with a capacity of at least 5,000 people each.

