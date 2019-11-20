Rumen Radev: Defending National Interests Requires a Profound Transformation of the Defence System

Bulgarian ground forces are facing new challenges. Defending national and collective interests is becoming an increasingly complex and responsible task that requires a profound transformation of the overall defence system, generating and maintaining adequate capabilities and highly trained specialists, commanders and leaders. This was stated by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Rumen Radev at the opening of the solemn assembly at Georgi Stoykov Rakovski National Defence on the occasion of the November 19th Ground Forces Day.

The Head of State expressed the hope that the lag in the modernization process of the Land Forces would be overcome, and reminded that he had always insisted that the modernization of the three types of armed forces should proceed simultaneously as the best and balanced approach. Modernization is a unified process of common transformation, Radev emphasized, and expressed his conviction that mechanisms will be found for the Land Forces to have the necessary weapons and technologies.

The head of state identified that the main problem with the ground forces is the shortage, the lack of staff. "This must be the focus of the effort and the attractiveness and dignity of the military profession must be restored," Rumen Radev said, expressing confidence that the ground forces would continue to carry out their national security tasks responsibly.

The President said that the history of the Land Forces is a chronicle of glory, heroism, dedication and unreserved devotion to the Motherland. "The Bulgarian ground forces are an integral part of our people, because throughout their history they have protected and served their people with heroism and courage. They have proved that they are a key factor for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Bulgaria, "the Head of State emphasized in his speech at the ceremony.

According to the President, it is the people who are the most powerful and effective weapon of the Land Forces because they have not allowed the capture of the Bulgarian flag of war even in the most difficult and unequal battles. "You are the ones who refuse any of the tasks set by the government and in the conditions of limited resources, in the absence of modern equipment and weapons continue to improve your abilities and to perform your responsible missions with honour and dignity," Rumen Radev said.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Defence, Lieutenant General Andrei Botsev, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Atanas Zapryanov, Commander of the Army, Major General Mihail Popov, officers of the Armed Forces, Allies and Military Staff.