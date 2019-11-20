Donald Trump: China Is Going to Have to Make a Deal that I Like or I’ll just Raise the Tariffs even Higher
President Donald Trump has warned that if no trade deal with China is reached, more duties will be imposed.
"China is going to have to make a deal that I like ... If we don’t make a deal with China, I’ll just raise the tariffs even higher," he told AFP reporters at the White House.
Trump's latest comment comes as markets are enjoying signs of progress in the two economic superpowers' attempt to reach what is known as the "first phase" of the partial deal. It would quell the tensions of a growing trade war.
Predictions for the solution appear and disappear repeatedly as Trump wanders between hints of an imminent bargain and demonstrations of satisfaction with the current circumstances, collecting billions of dollars in trade taxes.
Skeptics argue that even a partial pact depends on whether Trump will abolish existing duties - something his latest comment on tariff increases seems to call into question.
