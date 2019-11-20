Jens Stoltenberg: Northern Macedonia - a Full Member of NATO in Early 2020

The ratification process for NATO accession documents is scheduled to be completed early next year, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"So, North Macedonia is very close to becoming a full member of the Alliance. We signed the accession protocol this spring. Then most of the parliaments in our 29 Allied countries have ratified the protocol. I visited the US last week and they have passed the ratification through the Senate and so has most of the other NATO Allies done. I don’t expect all Allies to finish this process by the beginning of December, but I expect that to be finished early next year, and then North Macedonia will be a full member. They will be at the table. They will be attending, North Macedonia will attend the meeting at the heads of state and government level in London, as an invitee. So I think that shows that North Macedonia is very close to becoming a full member, and they are already participating in NATO meetings, including the Leaders Meeting in London in December." the secretary-general told reporters.

Greece and Macedonia signed an agreement in June 2018 that resolves the longstanding name dispute over the Republic of Northern Macedonia and opens the door to NATO and the EU for Skopje.

At the moment, the process of ratifying the protocol for Macedonia's entry into NATO is ongoing. Earlier, the process was expected to end at an Alliance summit which will be held in London in December.