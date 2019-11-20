World Record: More than 120 Journalists Have Been Held in Turkish Prisons

More than 120 journalists have been held in Turkish prisons, a world record, and the media situation in the country has not improved since last year, when the state of emergency was lifted. This was reported by the International Press Institute, quoted by British media.

In the two years since the state of emergency in Turkey, 150,000 judges, scientists, officers, government officials and other civilians have been fired on suspicion of links to the FETÖ organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, who lives in the US, and is considered by the Turkish authorities blame for the coup.

More than 77,000 people were imprisoned during this period pending litigation.

After the coup attempt, hundreds of journalists were tried on terrorism charges. This is said in a report by the International Press Institute, which adds that the number of journalists still in prison has dropped from more than 160 to the current 120.

“Behind those figures lies a story of egregious violations of fundamental rights, with dozens of journalists held on the most serious terrorism-related charges for months, sometimes years, pending trial, in many cases without an official indictment,” the report said.