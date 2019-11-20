6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Mexico

Strong earthquake was felt across the Mexican state of Chiapas and parts of Guatemala, Reuters and BGNES reported. The 6.3 magnitude earthquake and was recorded below the seabed at 22:27 local time (06:27 Bulgarian time), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers, with an epicentre about 90 kilometers off the coast of Mexico.

About 280 kilometers east of the epicentre is the capital of Guatemala - Guatemala City.

No casualties and devastation have been reported so far. There is no tsunami threat announcement either.