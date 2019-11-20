Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures between 13C and 18C
It will be mostly cloudy across Bulgaria today, with fog in plains before noon. In the afternoon, rain will start from the west, and will reach central and eastern Bulgaria overnight. The wind will increase from the east-southeast, especially in the eastern part of the country. Maximum temperatures mostly between 13C and 18C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for November; it will decrease to slightly lower than average.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
