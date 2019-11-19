PM Boyko Borissov: Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Increased by EUR 714.5 Million

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Bulgaria over the first nine months of the year have more than doubled, according to the Bulgarian National Bank, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page.

"In January - September 2019, FDI in this country increased by EUR 714.5 million (compared to an increase of EUR 283.4 million in January - September 2018). Investors are welcome to Bulgaria and I thank them for their confidence in the Bulgarian economy. The state will continue its cooperation with investors, which will lead to the opening of more factories, enterprises, business buildings, new jobs and higher incomes for the people," the prime minister wrote.