PM Boyko Borissov: Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Increased by EUR 714.5 Million

Society | November 19, 2019, Tuesday // 18:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov: Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Increased by EUR 714.5 Million novinite.bg

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Bulgaria over the first nine months of the year have more than doubled, according to the Bulgarian National Bank, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page.

"In January - September 2019, FDI in this country increased by EUR 714.5 million (compared to an increase of EUR 283.4 million in January - September 2018). Investors are welcome to Bulgaria and I thank them for their confidence in the Bulgarian economy. The state will continue its cooperation with investors, which will lead to the opening of more factories, enterprises, business buildings, new jobs and higher incomes for the people," the prime minister wrote.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: foreign direct investments, Bulgaria, increase, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria