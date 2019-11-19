Two Britons Traveled the World in Tandem Biking for 218 Days and 22 Hours

Two British doctors have set a new Guinness record, cycling over 28,000 km in 218 days and 22 hours, according to UPI.

The Guinness Book of Records notes that Lloyd Collier and Louis Paul Snellgrove have improved the previous achievement for the fastest round-the-world tandem bike tour for men by 9 days.

Collier and Snellgrove, who work as doctors in Australia, took over from Adelaide on 7th August. and completed their journey on May 16th, 2019. They crossed Australia, Asia, Europe and North America to raise funds for spinal and brain research.

"Life is far too short. Working as an Emergency doctor I’ve witnessed first-hand accidents and illnesses cutting short the lives of many people. Growing up I was inspired by the olden day adventurers who explored the unknown corners of the earth not knowing if they would every return, risking all in the pursuit of knowledge," said Louis.

Lloyd explained: "The entire journey was littered with mechanical failures and makeshift repairs. Cycling through India in particular, we became incredibly inventive in fixing mechanical components in non-conventional ways."