More than 200,000 Czechs have gathered in Prague to demand the resignation of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, France Press office reported.

Babiš has been accused of corruption and is being investigated by the European Commission on suspicion of conflict of interest regarding subsidies, tax relief and investment incentives for the conglomerate Agrofert. The Czech Prime Minister has denied the allegations.

The protest was held nearly five months after a demonstration calling for the prime minister’s resignation drew some 300,000 people to the same location (Letna Park).

It comes a day before Sunday’s nationwide celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, when Czech dissidents led by the late Czech President Václav Havel overthrew a half-century of Communist rule, Politico reported.

A Million Moments for Democracy movement, the organizer of the protest, called on the prime minister to find a solution to the conflict of interest or to resign.

President Milos Zeman, described the demonstrations as undemocratic.