MTITC: The 30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child Was Marked with a Postage Stamp

The 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child was marked on 18.11.2019 with the validation of a postal-philatelic edition. The validation seal was put by Deputy Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Andreana Atanasova, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Zornitsa Rusinova and the chairperson of the State Agency for Child Protection Eleonora Lilova.

The topic of children has been very popular in the Bulgarian philately since the 1970s, Deputy Minister Atanasova said during the ceremony. In her words, the postage stamp collectors will be proud of today's edition, which will also delight people who send and receive letters. The circulation of the postage stamp is 5 500 pieces.

