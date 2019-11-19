Minister Karanikolov: Turkish Investments in Bulgaria amount to EUR 1 Billion

"Nearly 1 billion euros are the Turkish investments in Bulgaria, and only for the first half of 2019. Turkish companies have invested 23m euros in our country, "said Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, the ministry's press centre reported.

He emphasized Bulgaria's advantages as an investment destination and pointed out that there has been stable economic growth in recent years, and that the country is a leader in the region in terms of financial stability, macroeconomic development and credit rating.

"Bulgaria is among the countries with the lowest tax rates in Europe and has the lowest operating costs in the EU," he said, adding that he is actively working on the development of industrial zones throughout the country and investment in education. According to him, a growth of exports and Gross Domestic Product is reported, and the goods exported from the country have high added value, which improves the competitiveness of the economy.

"There is potential to attract investment in areas where we have competitive advantages such as manufacturing parts and components for the world's leading car manufacturers, innovations, information technology and telecommunications, mechanical engineering, electronics and electrical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and projects for construction and modernization of the transport infrastructure, "Karanikolov added.