The Warm Weather Postponed the Flu by a Month

This autumn the temperatures in Sofia won’t fall below 0. This happens once every 20 years, climate scientist Prof. Georgi Rachev told BNT.

"September, October, November were not only warmer but also the temperatures won’t fall below 0," adding that: "We postponed the flu by one month because of the warm and dry weather."

According to him, temperatures in the Balkans are 5 to 7 degrees Celsius warmer in November, which is "much for the Balkans and for Eastern Europe".

Usually warm weather mixes with air pollution but these are two big different topics and are used for economic and political purposes, Prof. Rachev emphasized.