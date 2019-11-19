Boutiques Buy Second-Hand Clothes and Sell them at Triple the Price

Expensive boutiques buy the best clothes and accessories from second-hand stores to resell them at least double and triple the prices, Telegraph reported. This was also confirmed by the head of the Association of processors and second-hand apparel retailers Sevdalin Spasov.

Traders buy nice things, resell them in boutiques and, more recently, on online trading platforms. They are looking for the best-quality clothing from good brands. They prefer items that are not actually used and still have labels. If they do not have labels, the traders put new ones. Resellers buy clothes for BGN 13 per kilogram, and then resell them at a considerable mark-up at their outlets. Individuals who resell on online platforms also make good profits.

In the meantime, there is a growing trend in second-hand stores to also offer used lingerie and shoes. However, these products are prohibited for sale in such outlets in accordance with Ordinance 27 of the Ministry of Health. However, the ban is not widely observed. You can find a whole bunch of underwear - old panties and bras, which are offered for BGN 16.90 per kilogram in one of the largest second-hand goods chains in the centre of Sofia. Another store in the centre of the capital sells used socks and tights. Those, which are still in their original packaging and probably have not been used at all, go for BGN 3-4. There are even baby shoes and sneakers in the same outlet.

