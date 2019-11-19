Volkswagen Will Decide whether to Build its New Plant in Turkey by the End of the Year
By the end of this year, Volkswagen will decide whether to build its new plant in Turkey. This was announced after a meeting of the Group's Supervisory Board.
In mid-October, Volkswagen postponed the decision once again - against the background of the Turkish military offensive in Syria, which has been met with international condemnation. Until now, it seemed certain that the plant will be build in Turkey and that Bulgaria will drop from the competition for the plant, the German news agency DPA recalls.
