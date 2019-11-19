An American Donated 303 Liters of Blood throughout his Life and Saved 1920 Lives

Society | November 19, 2019, Tuesday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: An American Donated 303 Liters of Blood throughout his Life and Saved 1920 Lives www.pixabay.com

A resident of the US city of Pueblo, Colorado, has donated 303 liters of blood in 34 years, Fox 21 News reported.

Dave Michalicek donated blood for the first time to his friend's mother. Then he became a permanent donor. He goes to a hospital 160 km from his home every two weeks in order to donate.

When Michalicek donated blood for the 640th time, he was awarded the badge of honorary donor. For 34 years he saved 1920 lives.

Michalicek has stated that giving blood  became a habit and he will continue to do it for as long as he could.

According to him, donors can be even 70 - 80 years old.

Rescuing people this way is possible for anyone who cannot afford to do charity.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: American, blood, donate, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria