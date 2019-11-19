An American Donated 303 Liters of Blood throughout his Life and Saved 1920 Lives

A resident of the US city of Pueblo, Colorado, has donated 303 liters of blood in 34 years, Fox 21 News reported.

Dave Michalicek donated blood for the first time to his friend's mother. Then he became a permanent donor. He goes to a hospital 160 km from his home every two weeks in order to donate.

When Michalicek donated blood for the 640th time, he was awarded the badge of honorary donor. For 34 years he saved 1920 lives.

Michalicek has stated that giving blood became a habit and he will continue to do it for as long as he could.

According to him, donors can be even 70 - 80 years old.

Rescuing people this way is possible for anyone who cannot afford to do charity.