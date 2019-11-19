Mobile Operators Will Receive Frequencies to Build a 5G Network by mid-2020.

Mobile operators will receive a frequency resource to start building fifth-generation mobile networks by mid-2020, the Chairman of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) Ivan Dimitrov said in an interview with 24 Hours.

However, this does not mean that next year there will be 5G network coverage across the country. Dimitrov predicts that networks are likely to be built mainly in major cities.

The CRC chairman also said that the commission had made a proposal to the government to optimize spectrum charges so that with the new charges, the state would create the necessary conditions to encourage the development of 5G.

In response to a question, Ivan Dimitrov pointed out that how the frequencies will be distributed in practice - at auction or otherwise, will depend on the interest and the investment intent of the mobile operators.

The chairman of the Communications Regulation Commission said that there has been a tendency the complaints related to the activities of mobile operators to reduce. "By the end of October 2019, a total of 1,897 complaints had been received at the CRC. For comparison, for the same period of 2018, the complaints were 2601," Ivan Dimitrov states. The most common complaints are tariffs and bills, termination of contracts, roaming and data roaming services outside the EU.