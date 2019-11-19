Estonia Will Host One of the World's Largest Cyber Defense Exercises

Estonia will host one of the world's largest cyber defense exercises in a month. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after meeting with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

1000 experts from Europe and North America will participate in the exercise. They are expected to test their ability to protect data networks at national level and within the Alliance.

“Such exercises contribute to our collective security. And demonstrate the importance of transatlantic unity.”, Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg noted that he and Kaljulaid discussed the forthcoming meeting of NATO leaders in London. in December.

At the meeting it will be noted that by the end of the year, the countries of the alliance (excluding the US) will make military spending $ 100 billion more than projected, he said. 

