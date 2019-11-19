Most Americans Believe Donald Trump Should Be Removed from Office

According to a new poll, 70% of Americans believe President Donald Trump made a mistake by putting pressure on the Ukrainian leader to investigate his political opponents, and more than half of those polled believe he should be removed from office.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll published yesterday in Politico found that 51 percent of those surveyed believed Trump should be impeached by House lawmakers, as well as convicted by the Senate. Six percent said that while Trump’s actions were wrong and that he should be impeached, he should not be ousted by the Senate.

An additional 13 percent also deemed the president’s push for foreign investigations of his rivals to be wrong, but believed he should neither be impeached nor convicted by Congress. A quarter of respondents, 25 percent, said Trump did nothing wrong.

The survey's findings come after the first week of public hearings of the impeachment investigation that most Americans follow. 21% of those surveyed follow the procedures "very closely" and 37% “somewhat closely.”

42% of the respondents say they followed last week's testimony either “not so closely” or “not closely at all.”

21 percent said they made up their minds about impeachment after the hearings, and nearly one-third of respondents — 32 percent — reached a decision before news of the Ukraine scandal broke in September, Politico reported.

State Department officials George Kent and William Taylor testified last month to impeachment investigators, and Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, appeared in the Capitol last Friday.

Starting Tuesday, House impeachment investigators will hear testimony in open hearings from eight more impeachment witnesses, as the public phase of the Democrat-led inquiry into the president’s conduct enters its second week.

The survey was conducted on November 16-17 among 506 adults.