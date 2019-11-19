Тhe Global Sea Level Is Rising Faster than Expected

Climate change can cause much faster and higher levels of ocean, a study of the previous warming period (125,000 years ago) showed, BTA reported, quoted by NOVA.

The water then rose 10 meters above current levels to 3 meters per century, according to scientists at the Australian National University. This scenario would be a disaster for hundreds of millions of people.

As the periods of cooling and warming the Earth alternate, scientists have examined data from the previous inter-glacial period 125,000 years ago. At that time, average temperatures were about a degree higher than present, but climate change over the past 200 years has been faster due to industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

Therefore, the study of this interglacial period "shows only the lower bound of the estimates of what may happen," the study authors wrote. According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from September last year, ocean levels will rise by about 43 cm by the end of the century if temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius and by 84 cm at 3 degrees Celsius, if these trends continue.