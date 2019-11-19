Bulgarians’ Life Went up by 4.3% in a Year

We consumed more vegetables and fruits and less bread in the third quarter of 2019. Fruit consumption increased - from 17.8 to 19.4 kg per person, vegetables - from 25.8 to 27.1 kg, and eggs - from 36 to 37, Maritsa.bg writes.

A decrease in the consumption of bread and pasta was reported - from 21.3 to 20.4 kg, and in yogurt - from 7.7 to 7.6 kg. During the third quarter of 2019, spending on leisure, cultural recreation and education increased the most - from BGN 104 to BGN 131 (by 26.1%). Healthcare expenditures also increased from BGN 73 to BGN 84, or 16.0%. Bulgarians also give more money for alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, respectively, from 60 to 68 BGN. Otherwise, the average expenditure per household in the third quarter of 2019 is BGN 1583. This is an increase of 4.3% compared to the same quarter of 2018. The total average household income in the third quarter of 2019 was BGN 1716 and increased by 11.3% compared to the same quarter of 2018. Wage income increased from BGN 851 to BGN 969 (by 13.9%), while pensions increased from BGN 421 to BGN 467 (by 11.1%). Income from social benefits also increased from BGN 35 to BGN 51.