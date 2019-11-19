Alaska Set a Record High Temperature and a Record Amount of Snowfall in the Same Day

Alaska's largest city has set an absurd, at first glance, record, NOVA reports.

Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day, AP reported.

A temperature of 7.2 degrees, or the highest in mid-November since 1967, was reported on Saturday. Typically, temperatures in mid-November are around 0 C.

Just a few hours later, the same experts, at the same place, measured more than 20 cm of snow cover. Snow levels at the weather service’s office broke the 1958 record.

