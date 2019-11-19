Alaska Set a Record High Temperature and a Record Amount of Snowfall in the Same Day
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 19, 2019, Tuesday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Alaska's largest city has set an absurd, at first glance, record, NOVA reports.
Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day, AP reported.
A temperature of 7.2 degrees, or the highest in mid-November since 1967, was reported on Saturday. Typically, temperatures in mid-November are around 0 C.
Just a few hours later, the same experts, at the same place, measured more than 20 cm of snow cover. Snow levels at the weather service’s office broke the 1958 record.
- » Weather Forecast: Foggy and Cloudy
- » The Dirtiest Air in the World Is in New Delhi
- » Brussels Increases the Fine for Throwing a Cigarette Butt from 50 to 200 Euros
- » Greenland's Largest Airport Is Closing due to Climate Change
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Moderate Wind
- » 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Japan