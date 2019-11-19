France: Nearly 15,000 Households Are still Without Electricity

In southeastern France, nearly 15,000 households are still without electricity after the heavy snowfall caused power outages four days ago.

The snow caused severe transport problems, and on Friday nearly 300,000 households were left without electricity.

On November 14, heavy snow fell in southeastern France, causing severe traffic disruptions as well as power outages.

Cars and trucks were left stuck in the snow and many roads were closed across the region. Authorities urged people to avoid the roads, DW reported.

