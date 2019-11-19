France: Nearly 15,000 Households Are still Without Electricity
www.pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In southeastern France, nearly 15,000 households are still without electricity after the heavy snowfall caused power outages four days ago.
The snow caused severe transport problems, and on Friday nearly 300,000 households were left without electricity.
On November 14, heavy snow fell in southeastern France, causing severe traffic disruptions as well as power outages.
Cars and trucks were left stuck in the snow and many roads were closed across the region. Authorities urged people to avoid the roads, DW reported.
- » Johnson: After Brexit, EU Citizens Will Be Treated Like Migrants from other Countries
- » The EU Is Launching a Lawsuit against the UK for Refusing to Nominate a Commissioner-Designate
- » Donald Tusk: UK Will Become a "Second-Rate Player" after Brexit
- » The EU Is Stepping up its Defense and Security Efforts
- » Erdogan: Turkey Could Suspend EU Membership Talks
- » Belarus Must Abolish the Death Penalty in order to Become a Member of the European Council