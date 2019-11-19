In southeastern France, nearly 15,000 households are still without electricity after the heavy snowfall caused power outages four days ago.

On November 14, heavy snow fell in southeastern France, causing severe traffic disruptions as well as power outages.

Cars and trucks were left stuck in the snow and many roads were closed across the region. Authorities urged people to avoid the roads, DW reported.