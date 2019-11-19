45 Flights Were Delayed or Canceled in Moscow
World | November 19, 2019, Tuesday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Thirty flights were delayed and 15 were canceled today at the three Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo.
According to the information, 12 flights were delayed and 11 were canceled at Vnukovo airport, at Domodedovo - 11 flights were delayed, 4 were canceled, and 7 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport.
Earlier it was reported that cloudy weather with heavy fog, rain and high atmospheric pressure is expected in the Russian capital today.
- » France: Nearly 15,000 Households Are still Without Electricity
- » Johnson: After Brexit, EU Citizens Will Be Treated Like Migrants from other Countries
- » Rockets Hit the Heavily Guarded Green Zone in Baghdad
- » Cuba Pulled 226 Doctors from Bolivia
- » Countries around the World Are Seeking Compensation from London for Brexit
- » About 70% of Venice Is Underwater Once Again - Flood Damage Is Estimated at about 1 Billion