45 Flights Were Delayed or Canceled in Moscow

World | November 19, 2019, Tuesday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 45 Flights Were Delayed or Canceled in Moscow www.pixabay.com

Thirty flights were delayed and 15 were canceled today at the three Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo.

According to the information, 12 flights were delayed and 11 were canceled at Vnukovo airport, at Domodedovo - 11 flights were delayed, 4 were canceled, and 7 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport.

Earlier it was reported that cloudy weather with heavy fog, rain and high atmospheric pressure is expected in the Russian capital today.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moscow, airport, flights, delayed, canceled
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria