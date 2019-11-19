45 Flights Were Delayed or Canceled in Moscow

Thirty flights were delayed and 15 were canceled today at the three Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo.

According to the information, 12 flights were delayed and 11 were canceled at Vnukovo airport, at Domodedovo - 11 flights were delayed, 4 were canceled, and 7 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport.

Earlier it was reported that cloudy weather with heavy fog, rain and high atmospheric pressure is expected in the Russian capital today.