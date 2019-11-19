Weather Forecast: Foggy and Cloudy

Today, it will remain foggy in the lowlands and along the Danube. Before noon, after a temporary decrease mainly over mountainous areas, clouds will increase again from the west. Light wind will blow from the east-southeast.

Maximum temperatures will mostly between 13C and 18C, lower in places with persistent fog. Atmospheric pressure will stay a little higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

