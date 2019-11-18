10 People Arrested in Sofia for Drug Distribution
Crime | November 18, 2019, Monday // 21:04| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A large-scale operation by the Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime and Sofia District Directorate of the Police against drug distribution is currently taking place in several residential quarters of Sofia on November 18, BNT reported.
More than 10 people have been arrested so far, according to BNT sources.
Ministry of Interior sources say the arrested are part of a well-known group involved in drugs sales in Sofia.
The leader of the group has not been detained yet.
- » Nearly 100 kg of Heroin for BGN 3.6 Million Were Seized at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint
- » 11 Injured in a Shootout in Edirne
- » 18 People Were Killed and Dozens Were Injured in a Bomb Blast in Syrian City
- » Three People Were Killed and One Was Injured in a Shooting in Istanbul
- » More than a Tonne of Cocaine Was Found in a Banana Container in Italy
- » The Special Prosecutor’s Office Has Brought Charges against Three Persons Involved in an Organised Crime Group for Trafficking of Women