10 People Arrested in Sofia for Drug Distribution

Crime | November 18, 2019, Monday // 21:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 10 People Arrested in Sofia for Drug Distribution www.pixabay.com

A large-scale operation by the Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime and Sofia District Directorate of the Police against drug distribution is currently taking place in several residential quarters of Sofia on November 18, BNT reported.

More than 10 people have been arrested so far, according to BNT sources.

Ministry of Interior sources say the arrested are part of a well-known group involved in drugs sales in Sofia.

The leader of the group has not been detained yet.

Tags: arrested, sofia, drug distribution, police
