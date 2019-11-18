CITUB and Podkrepa Confederation of Labor Are Preparing a Joint Nationwide Protest

Society | November 18, 2019, Monday // 17:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: CITUB and Podkrepa Confederation of Labor Are Preparing a Joint Nationwide Protest www.pixabay.com

The two biggest trade unions in Bulgaria- the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria and Podkrepa Confederation of Labor are preparing a joint nationwide protest at the end of November. The protest will be held if the government does not withdraw in the coming days its proposal according to which, the first day of the sick leave will not be paid, the President of CITUB Plamen Dimitrov announced. The strike committees of the two trade unions will meet to discuss the forthcoming measures and actions. We are calling on all Bulgarian workers and employees to mobilize and be ready to take part at the nationwide protest. We will not allow the interest of the working people to be tarnished and will use all instruments for the purpose-negotiations, arguments and street protests, Plamen Dimitrov pointed out, BNR reported. 

The government came up with this proposal in a bid to fight the fake sick leave in Bulgaria. Deputy Chairperson of the Bulgarian National Assembly and MP from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Nigyar Dzhafer said that this is an attempt for hidden increase of the social security contributions. 

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Podkrepa Confederation of Labor, CITUB, protest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria