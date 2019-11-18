Nearly 100 kg of Heroin for BGN 3.6 Million Were Seized at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint

Some 93.6 kg of heroin, divided in 184 packages, were detained at the Danube Bridge checkpoint yesterday, it transpired at a press briefing with Georgi Kostov, the Director of the Customs Agency, Deputy Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office - Ruse Andrey Angelov and Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Ivaylo Ivanov, said the press office of the Customs Agency, Focus News Agency reported.

"A huge shipment of narcotics has been detained," announced Ivan Geshev, who thanked the customs and the other agencies involved in the detention.

On 17 November 2019, at about 9:20 am, at the border checkpoint of the Danube Bridge - Ruse, a cargo truck was heading for Western Europe. As a result of risk analysis, the truck was selected for a thorough inspection. 184 packages of beige powder, with a total weight of 93.6 kg, were found hidden in the double floor of the cargo compartment, the substance field-tested positive for heroin.

A 56-year-old Bulgarian citizen was charged with smuggling high-risk drugs. The person has been detained for 72 hours, his remand in custody will be asked. He faces a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years, and a fine of BGN 100,000 to 300,000, prosecutor Angelov said, adding that according to initial estimates the drug is worth over BGN 3.6 million.

"As of yesterday, the anti-organised crime unit has been working hard on the case, as it is probably part of international traffic," said Chief Secretary Ivaylo Ivanov, adding that further developments are expected as the investigation is ongoing.