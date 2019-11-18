Nearly 100 kg of Heroin for BGN 3.6 Million Were Seized at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint

Crime | November 18, 2019, Monday // 17:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nearly 100 kg of Heroin for BGN 3.6 Million Were Seized at the Danube Bridge Border Checkpoint www.pixabay.com

Some 93.6 kg of heroin, divided in 184 packages, were detained at the Danube Bridge checkpoint yesterday, it transpired at a press briefing with Georgi Kostov, the Director of the Customs Agency, Deputy Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office - Ruse Andrey Angelov and Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Ivaylo Ivanov, said the press office of the Customs Agency, Focus News Agency reported.

"A huge shipment of narcotics has been detained," announced Ivan Geshev, who thanked the customs and the other agencies involved in the detention.

On 17 November 2019, at about 9:20 am, at the border checkpoint of the Danube Bridge - Ruse, a cargo truck was heading for Western Europe. As a result of risk analysis, the truck was selected for a thorough inspection. 184 packages of beige powder, with a total weight of 93.6 kg, were found hidden in the double floor of the cargo compartment, the substance field-tested positive for heroin.

A 56-year-old Bulgarian citizen was charged with smuggling high-risk drugs. The person has been detained for 72 hours, his remand in custody will be asked. He faces a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years, and a fine of BGN 100,000 to 300,000, prosecutor Angelov said, adding that according to initial estimates the drug is worth over BGN 3.6 million.
"As of yesterday, the anti-organised crime unit has been working hard on the case, as it is probably part of international traffic," said Chief Secretary Ivaylo Ivanov, adding that further developments are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Danube Bridge, border checkpoint, customs, seized, heroin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria