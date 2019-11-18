Four-Member Family Needs BGN 2,472 per Month in order to Live Normally

In order for a four-member family to live normally, it needs BGN 2,472. Thus, an average person per household needs BGN 618.15. This is shown by the Consumer Price and Cost of Living data in Bulgaria of CITUB's Trade Union and Social Research Institute.

Since the beginning of the year, this total support has increased by BGN 63.

The main reason for the increase in the cost of living required is the rise in food prices. On an annual basis, the price of bread increased by 8.1%, of meat by 8.2%, of dairy products by 4.9%.

According to CITUB, in order to ensure the normal life of a family with two children, both parents must receive at least BGN 1,236 net salary.

"This means that the actual net wage, which is BGN 936 by the third quarter, is lagging behind by 21% of the required wage to support a four-member household.

In Sofia, a four-member family can live normally at BGN 3,259, with an average of BGN 814.65 per person. The capital has more costs for rent, transportation, heating and services.

Thus, a working parent in the capital has to earn BGN 1,629 and the actual average net salary is BGN 1322. This means that the net salary is lagging behind by about 19% of the required salary. There is a positive trend, as in 2018 the net salary in the capital has fallen by 25%, explained Violeta Dimitrova.