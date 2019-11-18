Mariya Gabriel Is an EPP Vice-President Candidate

Mariya Gabriel is one of twelve candidates for the post of Vice-President of the European People's Party, 24 Hours reported.

She is highly trusted by European leaders and is expected to become one of the ten Vice-Presidents. In addition, her Austrian counterpart, Johannes Hahn is also running for the post.

Expectations are that the first vice-president will be David McAllister.

The elections will be held on November 21 in Zagreb. A new party leader will be elected a day earlier, and he is even announced.

Former President of the European Council Donald Tusk will be the new President of the EPP, as he is the only candidate for the post. He has the personal support of current European Party leader Joseph Daul and is approved by all European leaders, making him fit for the position.