More than 1 Million Babies Die due to Premature Birth

More than 15 million babies are born prematurely each year (2012 data), and in Europe alone they are about 500,000. Over 1 million babies die each year as a result of premature birth due to complications. In Bulgaria, statistics are also alarming - over 6,000 babies a year are born too early.

Premature babies represent the largest group of patients among children, and their number continue to increase. The number of preterm infants with extremely low weight (below 1000 g) is constantly increasing. The care for the youngest and frail patients amounts to more than EUR 26 billion a year. In Bulgaria, the care of a premature baby can reach 1000-2000 BGN per day.

These staggering statistics are the reason why World Prematurity Day exists - November 17th. A day in which the attention is directed to these most petty and struggling children, many of whom, despite all the difficulties they face, still survive and more - grow up to be healthy children.

Without a major push to reduce these deaths, we will not reach the global goal endorsed by 193 countries to end all preventable newborn and child deaths by 2030.

This year’s the World Prematurity Day 2019 theme was “Born Too Soon: Providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”