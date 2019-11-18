Johnson: After Brexit, EU Citizens Will Be Treated Like Migrants from other Countries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that after the expiration of the Free Movement Agreement in January 2021, Britain will treat EU citizens and immigrants from other parts of the world in the same way.

"As we come out of the EU we have a new opportunity for fairness and to make sure all those who come here are treated the same. We will make our immigration system equal," Johnson said in a statement.

Regarding the immigration policy after Brexit, Johnson announced that EU citizens will have to wait five years before receiving social assistance and will have to pay extra for health services.

“We can only invest in our great public services if we support the entrepreneurs, businesses and hardworking people who get up each day to build our strong economy.”, Johnson said in a tweet.