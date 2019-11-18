Christine Lagarde's Team at the European Central Bank is Made up Entirely of Men (PHOTO)

Politics | November 18, 2019, Monday // 16:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Christine Lagarde's Team at the European Central Bank is Made up Entirely of Men (PHOTO) novinite.bg

European Central Bank's new head Christine Lagarde posted a solemn photo of her new team at the European Central Bank (ECB), but she probably did not expect what kind of reaction she would provoke, the newspaper Figaro writes in an online publication.

The photo shows Lagarde in front of a large round table surrounded by her new team, made up entirely of men.

"There are more women in the paintings hanging on the walls than in the hall itself," said one user.

Hundreds of comments have been posted below the photo, among which there are quite a few negative reactions about the lack of any representation of the gentle sex.

So far, Christine Lagarde has not explained why her team is entirely made up of men, according to Figaro.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: christine lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB), men
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria